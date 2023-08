In a captivating exploration recently featured in Nature Communications, researchers have unearthed intriguing insights into the formation of Antarctica's massive ice sheets.

This study draws upon the unexpected source of mud cores taken from Mississippi, offering a unique window into Earth's past and one of its transformative climatic events — the 'Grande Coupure,' which occurred around 33.9 million years ago.

What is the 'Grande Coupure?'

In the late Eocene epoch, something big happened – the "Grande Coupure," also called the Eocene-Oligocene transition or great cut. This period was tough for many species, causing major changes in climate and life forms, including mass extinctions.

Furthermore, the Eocene-Oligocene transition signifies a time when Antarctica experienced a noteworthy cooling and glaciation process. This led to the creation of ice sheets and eventually the freezing of the entire continent.