Optical quantum computers are of interest to researchers for a variety of reasons. In general, quantum computers use spins of single electrons or ultra-cold atoms as quantum bits or qubits, analogous to classical bits.

However, around two decades ago, scientists proposed using photons, which are particles of light, as qubits. Using photons eliminates the need for expensive and complex equipment and would instead require optical mirrors and detectors only.

Now, a group of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a new source of quantum light using nanoparticles of novel materials.