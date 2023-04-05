MIT scientists produce 'ultrastable' materials using new computing method

“We used data and our machine-learning models to come up with building blocks that were expected to have high stability, and when we recombined those in ways that were considerably more diverse, our dataset was enriched with materials with higher stability than any previous set of hypothetical materials people had come up with.”

The scientists have also begun to explore using MOFs to deliver drugs or imaging agents within the body. MOFs consist of two secondary building units: organic molecules that incorporate metal atoms such as zinc or copper and organic molecules called linkers, which connect the secondary building units. These parts can be combined together just like LEGO building blocks.

“Because there are so many different types of LEGO blocks and ways you can assemble them, it gives rise to a combinatorial explosion of different possible metal-organic framework materials,” Kulik said.

“You can really control the overall structure of the metal-organic framework by picking and choosing how you assemble different components.”

Today, the most common way to design MOFs is through trial and error. Computational approaches offer a new and better approach to engineering these materials, especially if they take into account the stability of the resulting material.