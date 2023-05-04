Mobile signals could reveal our presence to aliens, finds study

The mobile phone which has become an integral part of our daily lives could be the reason why alien civilizations spot our blue pale dot in the vast expanse of the universe. A recently published study has found that aliens on nearby stars such as Barnard's or Alpha Centauri A could detect radio signals leaked from our planet.

For years, projects such as the Search for ExtraTerrestrial Intelligence (SETI) have been scanning the skies for radio signals from other civilizations that may be trying to contact us. In the late 1970s, researchers pondered if television broadcast signals and powerful transmissions from equipment such as military radar were beaming our location to the aliens instead.