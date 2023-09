The science of baby-making is clear. A sperm cell (which contains genetic material from the father) and an egg cell (which contains genetic material from the mother) must fuse in order for a human embryo to develop.

However, science and technology are constantly improving in the fields of embryology and stem cell research.

Now, in a novel breakthrough, scientists have created a being that resembles an early human fetus without sperm, eggs or a womb.

This is according to a report by the BBC published on Wednesday.

The research is not entirely new. Other advances have been made in the field.