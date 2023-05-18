New study finds the brains of modern-day dogs are getting bigger

The first animal to be domesticated by humans was the dog, some 15,000 years ago from an extinct species of gray wolf. According to previous research, the domestication of animals has been a contributing factor in a sharp decline in brain size across various species. The same has also been observed in fish, mink, cattle, pigs, cats, and rodents.

But a new study says that the brain size of different dog breeds is increasing as they move evolutionarily away from their ancestral wolf. The European researchers performed an analysis of the brain size in domesticated species of dogs with variation in their breed age and breed function. This allowed them to understand how brain size evolution varies from early domestication 15,000 years ago to today.