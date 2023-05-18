New study finds the brains of modern-day dogs are getting bigger

New study finds the brains of modern-day dogs are getting biggerThe brain size of present-day dogs is increasing as they move evolutionarily away from their ancestral wolf.Sejal Sharma| May 18, 2023 06:37 AM ESTCreated: May 18, 2023 06:37 AM ESTscienceDifferent dog breedsPK-Photos/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The first animal to be domesticated by humans was the dog, some 15,000 years ago from an extinct species of gray wolf. According to previous research, the domestication of animals has been a contributing factor in a sharp decline in brain size across various species. The same has also been observed in fish, mink, cattle, pigs, cats, and rodents.But a new study says that the brain size of different dog breeds is increasing as they move evolutionarily away from their ancestral wolf. The European researchers performed an analysis of the brain size in domesticated species of dogs with variation in their breed age and breed function. This allowed them to understand how brain size evolution varies from early domestication 15,000 years ago to today. Related Dogs tilt their heads when they are ‘confused,’ study finds The world's oldest dog celebrates his 31st birthday It's official: Dogs can sniff out stress on humans' breath and sweat See Also The preparation for this study took several decadesTibor Csörgő, a senior research fellow and a co-author in the study, has been collecting canine skulls for decades. The team analyzed the CT scans of the skulls of 159 contemporary dog breeds to estimate the brain cavity volume, with 48 specimens representing wolves.As per the results published, wolves with an average body weight of 68 pounds (31 kilograms) have an average brain volume of 131 cm3, in comparison to the dogs in the similar weight category who have an average brain size of 100 cm3. Although this confirmed that domestication has had a similar effect on the brain size as observed in other species, the team was perplexed to discover that the more distantly a dog breed is genetically linked to wolves, the larger the size of its brain would be. Most Popular Enikő Kubinyi, the co-author of the study, speculated that the brain size change in modern breeds might be due to the more complex social environment, urbanization, and adaption to more roles and expectations that come from living with humans."The results show that the breeding of modern dog breeds has been accompanied by an increase in brain size compared to ancient breeds. We couldn't explain this based on the tasks or life history characteristics of the breeds, so we can only speculate about the reasons," added Kubinyi in a statement.The study suggests that potential links between brain structure and other traits in dogs could be enhanced in future studies in the field of brain evolution in dogs.The study results were published in the journal Evolution. Study abstract:Domestication is a well-known example of the relaxation of environmentally based cognitive selection that leads to reductions in brain size. However, little is known about how brain size evolves after domestication and whether subsequent directional/artificial selection can compensate for domestication effects. The first animal to be domesticated was the dog, and recent directional breeding generated the extensive phenotypic variation among breeds we observe today. Here we use a novel endocranial dataset based on high-resolution CT scans to estimate brain size in 159 dog breeds and analyze how relative brain size varies across breeds in relation to functional selection, longevity, and litter size. In our analyses, we controlled for potential confounding factors such as common descent, gene flow, body size, and skull shape. We found that dogs have consistently smaller relative brain size than wolves supporting the domestication effect, but breeds that are more distantly related to wolves have relatively larger brains than breeds that are more closely related to wolves. Neither functional category, skull shape, longevity, nor litter size was associated with relative brain size, which implies that selection for performing specific tasks, morphology, and life history does not necessarily influence brain size evolution in domesticated species. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You iPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteUS firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homesResearchers discover people are using the internet for sexMicrowaving the moon may be best for landing spacecraft, propose scientistsBill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030China flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseThe first firm to get an Apollo 11 contract is helping build NASA's Artemis softwareRedesigned combustion engine could boost performanceSpider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humansThe people behind the largest aircraft engine in the world More Stories scienceScientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cellsSade Agard| 10/24/2022scienceWormholes are getting closer to being real: what this meansAlice Cooke| 11/27/2022innovationTurkey’s hair transplant robot is 'straight out of a sci-fi movie'Baba Tamim| 9/8/2022