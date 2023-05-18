Study reveals modern humans evolved from two distinct groups in Africa

It is widely believed that humans originated in Africa, and much of the human evolution took place on the African continent, later pushing on to Europe and Asia.

A new fascinating study reveals humans were living in different regions of Africa, migrating from one region to another and mixing with one another over a period of hundreds of thousands of years.

Decades of study on human evolution point towards a tree-like genome model, which suggests that humans evolved from a single ancestral population in Africa. The study says it’s been hard to extrapolate the model with the findings of archaeological and fossilized records of human occupation across the continent.