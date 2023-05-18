ENGINEERING JOBS
Trending
3D ceramic printing
Hammerhead sharks
Discovery in Earth's core
Germline mutation in vertebrates
The science behind procrastination
2,500-year-old underground settlement

Study reveals modern humans evolved from two distinct groups in Africa

The researchers analyzed 290 genomes of living people from different parts of the African continent.
Sejal Sharma
| May 18, 2023 07:46 AM EST
Created: May 18, 2023 07:46 AM EST
science
Illustration depicting human evolution
Illustration depicting human evolution

Man_Half-tube/iStock 

It is widely believed that humans originated in Africa, and much of the human evolution took place on the African continent, later pushing on to Europe and Asia.

A new fascinating study reveals humans were living in different regions of Africa, migrating from one region to another and mixing with one another over a period of hundreds of thousands of years. 

Decades of study on human evolution point towards a tree-like genome model, which suggests that humans evolved from a single ancestral population in Africa. The study says it’s been hard to extrapolate the model with the findings of archaeological and fossilized records of human occupation across the continent.

Related

“At different times, people who embraced the classic model of a single origin for Homo sapiens suggested that humans first emerged in either East or Southern Africa,” says Brenna Henn, a population geneticist and co-lead author of the study, in a statement.

“But it has been difficult to reconcile these theories with the limited fossil and archaeological records of human occupation from sites as far afield as Morocco, Ethiopia, and South Africa which show that Homo sapiens were to be found living across the continent as far back as at least 300,000 years ago,” she added.

So, the team dug deeper

The researchers analyzed 290 genomes of people from Southern, Eastern, and Western Africa, as well as Eurasia. They included such diverse populations across Africa so that the data would reflect more features of genetic diversity than previously reported.

Most Popular

They concluded that contemporary populations descended from two of the earliest human populations in Africa that had been around for hundreds of thousands of years.

The researchers observed two merger events. The first resulted in the formation of an ancestral Khoe-San population in Southern Africa around 120,000 years ago. The second event resulted in the formation of the ancestors of Eastern and Western Africans, including the ancestors of people outside Africa about 100,000 years ago.

The researchers told the New York Times that they are now adding more genomes from people in other parts of Africa to see if they affect the tree models.

The study was published in the journal Nature.

Study abstract:

Despite broad agreement that Homo sapiens originated in Africa, considerable uncertainty surrounds specific models of divergence and migration across the continent1. Progress is hampered by a shortage of fossil and genomic data, as well as variability in previous estimates of divergence times1. Here we seek to discriminate among such models by considering linkage disequilibrium and diversity-based statistics, optimized for rapid, complex demographic inference2. We infer detailed demographic models for populations across Africa, including eastern and western representatives, and newly sequenced whole genomes from 44 Nama (Khoe-San) individuals from southern Africa. We infer a reticulated African population history in which present-day population structure dates back to Marine Isotope Stage 5. The earliest population divergence among contemporary populations occurred 120,000 to 135,000 years ago and was preceded by links between two or more weakly differentiated ancestral Homo populations connected by gene flow over hundreds of thousands of years. Such weakly structured stem models explain patterns of polymorphism that had previously been attributed to contributions from archaic hominins in Africa. In contrast to models with archaic introgression, we predict that fossil remains from coexisting ancestral populations should be genetically and morphologically similar, and that only an inferred 1–4% of genetic differentiation among contemporary human populations can be attributed to genetic drift between stem populations. We show that model misspecification explains the variation in previous estimates of divergence times, and argue that studying a range of models is key to making robust inferences about deep history.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/12/image/jpeg/f5JNjPMNA1xpSbbCFMVKqUBFtdXU7OsdOJwz8Jg8.jpg
iPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsolete
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/24/image/jpeg/d6gEUdpu3QQ1r0veCEsFAu4UdtjjfJjuAz1PnRfM.jpg
How did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/jg6P5yeJwx/untitled-1-17.jpg
Alien planets: A first-of-its-kind observatory will boost the search for exoplanets
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/07/image/jpeg/halazPV1ZMgRyeFSHY4QRfgiWEerzD2AShKIolXb.jpg
Spider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humans
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/16/image/jpeg/UZP1fbA4Rjb1Yd1LxETDO08GxElbaE0lGPQETBr5.jpg
Meet the accessibility advocate debugging the monochrome world for you
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/10/image/jpeg/FMmhKKgAG4KZXdGWpPwtKaWA9lJf2m32kXuoSzgI.webp
China flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval base
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/05/image/jpeg/iscYtAmWr4dfr9aIKbUPb2gGC71aEn0obAiCMZCz.jpg
US firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homes
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/07/image/jpeg/BnBt8nhZEWGDTZHrkqPqrZk7qbqY3oOIl05JfhFG.jpg
Bill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/23/image/png/yya4v8nPPugYlxbIyhUQwCakvmgI3J2m8vbddCcx.png
Engineers solve short-circuit puzzle, paving way for fast charging EVs
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/LBGRv0kMG2/untitled-1-25.jpg
SCOPE: This quantum dot spectrometer can hasten Uranus and Neptune orbital missions
More Stories
innovationAn American non-profit organization built the first 3D-printed school in Madagascar
Deena Theresa| 8/10/2022
innovationThe first firm to get an Apollo 11 contract is helping build NASA's Artemis software
Chris Young| 8/2/2022
scienceA study on 10,000 kinds of Earth's minerals could help us discover extraterrestrial life
Deena Theresa| 8/31/2022