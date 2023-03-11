Monkey and human stone tools show astonishing parallels

Based on examinations of stone tools made by long-tailed macaques in Thailand's Phang Nga National Park, they break open nuts using stone tools.

The resulting collection of broken stones is sizable and dispersed throughout the countryside. In addition, many of these artifacts share the same traits that can be used to distinguish deliberately created stone tools from other types of stone tools in some of the earliest archaeological sites in East Africa.

"The ability to intentionally make sharp stone flakes is seen as a crucial point in the evolution of hominins, and understanding how and when this occurred is a huge question that is typically investigated through the study of past artifacts and fossils," says lead author Tomos Proffitt, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. "Our study shows that stone tool production is not unique to humans and our ancestors."

"The fact that these macaques use stone tools to process nuts is not surprising, as they also use tools to gain access to various shellfish as well. What is interesting is that in doing so, they accidentally produce a substantial archaeological record of their own that is partly indistinguishable from some hominin artifacts," he added.