Independent teams of researchers have now been able to successfully grow monkey embryos in the lab to the point where the process of formation of organs begins and can be witnessed under a microscope. The research achievement can help us improve our understanding of the formation of organs in three dimensions.

Although we have mastered the technique of in-vitro fertilization, continuing the growth of the embryo beyond a certain point in the lab has proven difficult. In the past, when researchers tried to grow embryos outside the uterus, the embryos collapsed into a mixed bag of cells, making it unfeasible to carry out further studies on understanding their development.