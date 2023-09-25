New evidence of monkey torture at Elon Musk's Neuralink

New evidence of monkey torture at Elon Musk's NeuralinkElon Musk had denied claims that Neuralink’s monkey test subjects died as a result of their brain implants.Sejal Sharma| Sep 25, 2023 07:33 AM ESTCreated: Sep 25, 2023 07:33 AM ESTscienceA caged monkeyvitapix/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Over the last couple of years, Elon Musk’s Neuralink has drawn the ire of the public and watchdogs due to testing on lab animals. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected the company’s request to run human trials of its implantable brain device back in 2022 due to safety concerns. The safety concerns revolved around botched surgeries by Neuralink’s employees, which led to undue deaths of animals like sheep, monkeys, and pigs in trials. Other concerns were with the device's lithium battery, the possibility that the implant's wires might migrate within the brain, and the safe extraction of the device without harming brain tissues. See Also Related Neuralink to recruit people with paralysis for first human trials Elon Musk’s Neuralink says FDA has given nod to kickstart first human trials But the FDA eventually granted approval in May this year, paving the way for Neuralink to carry out human trials, even though it remains unclear whether the previous issues were reviewed by the FDA or not.And now, as per an X post by Musk on September 10, 2023, he has denied any monkeys have died due to the Neuralink implant. He also says the company intentionally chose monkeys with terminal diseases to be a part of the experiments.No monkey has died as a result of a Neuralink implant. First our early implants, to minimize risk to healthy monkeys, we chose terminal moneys (close to death already),— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2023But trouble is mounting for Musk as now, a non-profit called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), which has 17,000 doctor members, has requested the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to probe Musk’s claim and book him for securities fraud.The company has garnered over $280 million in investments, and the PCRM says that Neuralink shouldn’t mislead its investors and that “it is critical that the company provide investors with factually accurate information.”Gruesome details of the experimentsNeuralink bought rhesus macaque monkeys and conducted experiments on them from 2017 to 2020 with the help of staff from the California National Primate Research Center at UC Davis. According to the veterinary records procured by PCRM and Wired, the monkeys were euthanized after suffering complications like “bloody diarrhea, partial paralysis, and cerebral edema.”In one of the most gruesome cases listed by PCRM, after her surgery, Animal 15 would press her head against the floor, which is a sign of pain or infection, according to the records. Animal 15 would pull and pluck at her implant until it bled and lie at the foot of the cage, spending time with her cagemate and holding hands. Eventually, Animal 15 began losing coordination and would start shaking uncontrollably at the sight of lab workers. Her condition deteriorated after months and she was eventually euthanized.Wired spoke to a former Neuralink employee who alleged that Musk’s claim that the monkeys were terminal before experiments is “ridiculous,” if not a “straight fabrication.”“We had these monkeys for a year or so before any surgery was performed,” said the former Neuralink employee who requested anonymity. They said that the monkeys were required to undergo up to a year’s worth of behavioral training to exempt subjects already close to death.Human trials soonNeuralink announced on September 19 that it is recruiting for its first-in-human clinical trial. After testing on pigs and monkeys, Neuralink wants to test its implant and surgical robot to assess the initial functionality of its wireless brain computer interface (BCI). They claim that their BCI can enable people with paralysis to control external devices with their thoughts.Once implanted via surgical robot using ultra-fine, flexible wiring, the preliminary BCI device reportedly will wirelessly transmit data to an external computer to decode patients’ movement intentions. Neuralink’s ultimate goal for the Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface (PRIME) Study is to grant its volunteers the ability to wirelessly control a computer mouse or keyboard with their brains.In 2021, Neuralink implanted 25 out of 60 pigs with the wrong-sized devices. All the pigs were subsequently killed – an error that employees said could have been easily avoided with more preparation, reported Reuters. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Bridging the gap between doctors and medical technologyPrinted solar panels could generate power from existing infrastructureMeta targets youth with AI-powered personality chatbotsWhy we put wind turbines underwaterDoes hydrogen have a future as a clean energy source?Improved ICEs or all-in on EVs: which is better for the future?Life by 2100: Space settlements, education, and the future of warfareLego's attempt to make bricks out of PET bottles failsYou can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debateFiltronic advances 5G network connectivity via satellite tech Job Board