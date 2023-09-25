New evidence of monkey torture at Elon Musk's Neuralink

Over the last couple of years, Elon Musk’s Neuralink has drawn the ire of the public and watchdogs due to testing on lab animals. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected the company’s request to run human trials of its implantable brain device back in 2022 due to safety concerns.

The safety concerns revolved around botched surgeries by Neuralink’s employees, which led to undue deaths of animals like sheep, monkeys, and pigs in trials. Other concerns were with the device's lithium battery, the possibility that the implant's wires might migrate within the brain, and the safe extraction of the device without harming brain tissues.