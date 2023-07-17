Monstrous megalodon was a slow swimmer with big appetite, finds study

Megalodon, the largest shark that ever lived on the planet, was a slow swimmer, as per a new study. It was previously assumed that these prehistoric sharks were active and fast swimmers.

The study, conducted by DePaul University paleobiology professor Kenshu Shimada, presents new information on the lifestyle of these extinct marine creatures.

They studied the Otodus megalodon shark, which populated the world's oceans between 15 and 3.6 million years ago.

Small evidence led to this big revelation

The team studied tiny scale fossils of O. megalodon called placoid scales for this new study.

These were recovered amid rock pieces near a previously documented tooth set of a fossil shark from Japan.