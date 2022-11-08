Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Airspeed Velocity of an Unladen Swallow

If you are having trouble remembering, watch the short clip above of the comedic scene. In the same scene, the question of whether "unladen swallow" refers to an African or a European swallow is posed. We'll also have to consider this when we do our math later.

This scene is, however, a callback to an arguably funnier scene when King Arthur (played by the much loved and missed Graham Chapman) approaches a castle to attempt to recruit its lord.

That discussion also includes how two halves of a coconut ended up in Europe, with the proposition that a swallow carried a coconut from the tropics.

Take a look at the iconic clip below to refresh your memory.

With the amusing background out of the way, let’s calculate the airspeed of an unladen swallow and determine whether said swallow would be able to carry a coconut to Europe to be used to create fake horse sounds for King Arthur.

What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?

Before we get into the weeds, we'll need to split up the question a little to understand better what needs to be addressed in order to answer it accurately.

So, what was discussed during this now famous scene?

After being challenged about where King Arthur found the coconuts, he retorts that "the swallow may fly south with the sun or the house martin or the plumber may seek warmer climes in winter, yet these are not strangers to our land."

The first guard (played by Michael Palin) promptly retorts, "Are you suggesting coconuts migrate?" To which Arthur replies, "Not at all, they could be carried."

Swallows are beautiful birds, but could they carry a coconut? Andrew_Howe/iStock

"What -- a swallow carrying a coconut?" asks the guard. After Arthur suggests the swallow could carry it by the husk, the guard retorts, "It's not a question of where he grips it! It's a simple question of weight ratios! A five-ounce bird could not carry a 1 pound coconut."

"Listen, [to] maintain airspeed velocity, a swallow needs to beat its wings 43 times every second, right?" the guard adds.

Arthur then loses interest and leaves the scene, but the guards continue their thought experiment.

"It could be carried by an African swallow!," a second guard (played by John Cleese) suggests.

"Oh, yeah, an African swallow, maybe, but not a European swallow. That's my point," replies the first guard. They then go on to conclude, ridiculously, that two swallows could carry a coconut between them on a strand of the creeper.

So, from this, we need to look into some of the facts suggested here.

What exactly is airspeed velocity?

We need to determine the size and weight of a "European Swallow" and an "African Swallow."

We then need to confirm the airspeed velocity of either swallow.

Finally, we can try to determine if an "African Swallow" or pair of them could theoretically manage to carry a coconut.

So, let's take a look.

What is airspeed velocity?

Since this is probably the most critical element of the question proposed to King Arthur, we'll need to understand precisely what the term means.

What is airspeed? Lightguard/iStock

The first thing to note is that there is no actual metric called "airspeed velocity." This is a mixture of terms, airspeed, and velocity, with the former most commonly used for things that fly, like aircraft. The combination of "speed" and "velocity" is also a little naughty as, while related, they are not the same.

Speed is a scalar metric, while velocity is a vector. In practical terms, the differences are slight but essential (especially in physics), but airspeed is the most accurate metric for our purposes.