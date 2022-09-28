Moon asteroid impacts provide a window into the Earth's ancient past

A team of researchers recently studied lunar glass samples leading them to discover that asteroid impacts on the moon millions of years ago accurately coincide with some well-known large meteorite impacts on Earth — including the one that killed off the dinosaurs.

Their study shed new light on the Earth's ancient past while revealing unique insight into major historic collision events.

Chang'e-5's lunar glass bead samples

The international research team analyzed microscopic glass beads as old as two billion years old. These were found in lunar soil collected and brought to Earth by the Chinese National Space Agency’s Chang'e-5 Lunar mission in December 2020. The glass beads were created by the heat and pressure of ancient meteorite impacts, which provides valuable information about when the impacts took place.

In a paper published in the journal Science Advances, the scientists outlined the methods they used to analyze the lunar beads. They also highlighted the discovery that major impact events on Earth were likely often followed by a series of smaller impacts.

Their study of impacts on the moon revealed new information related to asteroid dynamics in the inner solar system. It also shed new light on the probability of massive, hazardous Earth-bound asteroids.

According to the lead author of the study, Professor Alexander Nemchin, from Curtin University’s Space Science and Technology Centre (SSTC), their analysis suggests the timing and frequency of asteroid impacts on the moon mirror historic impacts known to have occurred on Earth. That means their findings tell us more about the evolution and history of our planet.