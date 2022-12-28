Chinese researchers find proof that solar wind creates water on the Moon's surface

Recently, there has been a lot of interest in the amount, location, and source of water on the Moon's surface because it is so important for future space travel.

A joint research team from the National Space Science Center (NSSC) and the Institute of Geology and Geophysics, both of which are parts of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), found that the Chang'e-5 lunar soil grain rims have high hydrogen concentrations and low deuterium/hydrogen (D/H) ratios.

This is consistent with lunar water from solar wind (SW).

The researchers simulated the retention of hydrogen in lunar soils at various temperatures. They discovered that water from the southwest could remain on the moon's surface in the middle and high latitudes.

The study author, Prof. LIN Yangting from IGG, stated that the polar lunar soils "could contain more water than Chang'e-5 samples."

Solar wind could be producing water on the Moon's surface. Prof. LIN Yangting’s group

Water on the Moon's surface appears to vary depending on latitude and the time of day

According to earlier research, the amount of water (OH/H2O) on the lunar surface changes with latitude and time of day (up to 200 parts per million, or ppm). Such a noticeable difference suggests a quick rate of lunar surface desorption.

The Chang'e-5 mission returned soil samples from a position at a middle latitude (43.06°N), in contrast to the six Apollo and three Luna missions, which all touched down at low latitudes (8.97°S–26.13°N).

The Chang'e-5 samples were also taken from the driest basaltic basement and the youngest lunar basalts. Chang'e-5 samples are needed to determine where and how long water from the SW stays in the moon's regolith.

The Chang'e-5 mission brought back 17 small pieces of lunar soil, which were used to determine the ratio of deuterium to hydrogen and the NanoSIMS depth profile.