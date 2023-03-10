Should the Moon have its own time zones? The ESA believes so

Here on Earth, time zones are determined based on the rotation of the planet, which takes approximately 24 hours to complete one full rotation on its axis. The Moon, on the other hand, rotates on its axis at a much slower rate and takes approximately 27.3 days to complete one rotation.

As a result, the concept of time zones, which are based on the Earth's rotation, does not apply to the Moon. However, many nations on Earth use coordinated universal time (UTC) as a foundation for their time zones, and astronauts who work on the Moon frequently use this as a standard reference.

At a meeting, people from space organizations discussed how important and urgent it was to set a standard lunar reference time. In a new announcement, ESA navigation system engineer Pietro Giordano said a "joint international effort is now being launched towards achieving this."

🕝How do we tell the time on the Moon? 🤔



A new era of space exploration needs a shared clock.

We are working with @NASA & other international partners towards a common timing system, allowing lunar missions to synch up, interoperate & self-navigate.



👉https://t.co/0S4T2HTaBN pic.twitter.com/wubLGvLv3G — ESA (@esa) February 27, 2023

Different space groups still use their time zones for two-way communications and onboard clocks. According to the ESA, this "will not be sustainable" in the new age of lunar exploration. When multiple missions from different countries are on the moon simultaneously, they will make observations together. They may need to talk to each other even if they are not working together.