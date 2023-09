A new study led by Senior Scientist Norbert Schorghofer from the Planetary Science Institute has presented new revelations that could significantly shift the way we approach lunar exploration. The research, featured in the journal Science Advances, uncovers that most of the Moon’s permanently shadowed regions (PSRs), long considered ancient reservoirs for water ice, are much younger than earlier estimates.

"This re-calibrates not just our understanding of the Moon's geology, but also where and how much ice we can expect to find," explained Schorghofer. The implications of these findings are far-reaching, especially for future missions aiming to utilize lunar ice as a potential life-supporting and fuel-generating resource.