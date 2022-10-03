A new study shows more evidence that there is liquid water on Mars

“The combination of the new topographic evidence, our computer model results, and the radar data make it much more likely that at least one area of subglacial liquid water exists on Mars today,” said Neil Arnold, professor at Cambridge Scott Polar Research Institute, who led the study.

Similar ice caps at the poles

Both Earth and Mars have thick water ice caps at both poles; however, unlike Earth, the polar ice caps on Mars have been thought to have frozen to their beds recently due to the cold climate. In 2018, this notion was challenged with evidence from the European Space Agency’s Mars Express satellite, with its ice-penetrating radar called MARSIS, which can see through Mars’ ice cap.

Previous studies suggested other types of dry material could produce similar reflecting traits if they exist beneath the ice cap of Mars. Since it’s cold on the planet, liquid water needs to have heat coming from somewhere, such as geothermal heat from the planet itself.

Research team

The team, which included researchers from the University of Sheffield, the University of Nantes, University College, Dublin, and the Open University and the University of Cambridge, used different techniques to analyze research from NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor satellite. This was used to examine the topography of Mars’ south ice cap.

The researchers tested if the smooth rising and falling of the ice on the surface could be explained as being liquid water. They ran computer model simulations of the ice flow to make it parallel to conditions on Mars.