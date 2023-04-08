More nasty hurricanes to hit US coasts as climate change alters air patterns, predicts study

Karthik Balaguru, the lead author and a climate scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, said that due to changes in the steering currents, "around every coast, they're kind of pushing the storms closer to the U.S."

Balaguru continued by pointing out that whereas on the East Coast, the typical west-to-east steering is significantly diminished and can even be more east-to-west, the steering currents around the Gulf of Mexico flow from south to north.

According to the study, the number of times a storm hits the U.S. coast will probably rise by one-third by the end of the century under the worst-case warming scenario. Hurricanes are anticipated to have the greatest impact on the central and southern Florida Peninsula.

The findings are supported by sophisticated storm and climate simulations, including one that was created by researchers.

Study limitations

Given that numerous analyses indicate that the global growth in carbon pollution has halted, climate experts disagree on the value of concentrating on the worst-case scenarios.

The amount of warming isn't as important a component, according to Balaguru, because his study focuses more on steering adjustments than strength.

According to the study, these alterations in steering currents will result from changes in air currents linked to warming in the eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of South America.

Models indicate that the eastern Pacific region is warming more quickly than other sections of the world, which are experiencing varying rates of global warming.

The study has limitations and is missing several important aspects, according to atmospheric scientist Kristen Corbosiero of the University of Albany, who was not involved in the study.