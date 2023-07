It’s never too late to discover new things. According to a recent report by the Smithsonian published on Friday this statement is true of dinosaurs.

It seems that much more of the animals are buried underground waiting to be discovered than have already been found and most are from an entirely new species.

“One of my go-to lines whenever I’m giving a public talk or writing a pop science article or book iis that we’re in the golden age of paleontology,” told the news outlet University of Edinburgh paleontologist Stephen Brusatte.

Paleontologists have been unearthing various non-avian dinosaurs that roamed our planet between 66 million and 235 million years ago and they claim that more dinosaurs remain unknown than have been uncovered.