More than 800 kg: The biggest ostrich-like-dinosaur of North America revealed

As stated, Laramidia to the west and Appalachia to the east were the two landmasses that made up North America during the Late Cretaceous Period. However, Appalachian fossils are uncommon, and as a result, little is known about this region's prehistoric ecosystems.

In this work, Chinzorig and associates describe fresh ornithomimosaur fossils from the Late Cretaceous Eutaw Formation of Mississippi.

Ornithomimosaurs, or "bird-mimic" dinosaurs, were ostrich-like in appearance, with small heads, long arms, and strong legs. The new fossils, which include foot bones, are approximately 85 million years old, providing a rare peek into a hitherto unknown period of North American dinosaur evolution.

Weighed over 800 kg

The authors established that the fossils likely represent two separate species of ornithomimosaurs, one very tiny and one quite huge, by comparing the proportions of these fossils and the patterns of growth inside the bones.

They estimate the larger species weighed more than 800kg, and the individual studied was most likely still developing when it died. This makes it one of the largest ornithomimosaurs yet discovered.

"The co-existence of medium- and large-bodied ornithomimosaur taxa during the Late Cretaceous Santonian of North America does not only suggest broader evidence of multiple cohabiting species of ornithomimosaurian dinosaurs in Late Cretaceous ecosystems of Laurasia, but it also provides key information on the diversity and distribution of North American ornithomimosaurs from the Appalachian landmass," said the authors.