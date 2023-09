The biggest earthquake since 1900 struck central Morocco with a magnitude of 6.8 last Friday (September 8) at 23:11 local time.

Now rescue teams are racing to find survivors in the rubble as the death toll rises to 2,681, the Independent reported.

Over 2,000 people have been killed in the disaster that struck the villages in the High Atlas Mountains. Experts said that the country will continue to experience aftershocks for weeks or months.

Aftershocks to come

Remy Mossu, the director of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, told Sky News that more than 25 aftershocks have already hit the country since the Friday quake. “There will be aftershocks. It is not probably, it is a certainty.”