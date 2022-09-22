Mosquitoes that can't spread malaria could help eradicate the disease

Researchers from the Transmission:Zero team at Imperial College London have designed a technique that enables mosquitoes to produce compounds in their guts that stunt the growth of parasites. This way, parasites cannot reach the salivary glands of mosquitoes, hence be passed on in a bite before they die, a press release reveals.

This technique got the job done in a lab setting, decreasing the malaria spread. Scientists are hopeful that it could do the same in nature. The technique is also planned to be combined with the existing gene drive technology in the long run, which could further spread the modification to reduce the transmission of the disease.

The results of the technology in the lab have been published in the journal Science Advances.

"Since 2015, the progress in tackling malaria has stalled. Mosquitoes and the parasites they carry are becoming resistant to available interventions such as insecticides and treatments, and funding has plateaued. We need to develop innovative new tools," Co-first author of the study Dr. Tibebu Habtewold, from the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial, said.

Modification process

The team at Transmission:Zero genetically modified Anopheles gambia, the main mosquito species that carry the disease in sub-Saharan Africa. When the mosquito bites and sucks blood, it produces two molecules called antimicrobial peptides in its guts; then, the peptides impair the malaria parasite's development.

Parasites are delayed from jumping to the next stage, where they're expected to reach salivary glands; in the meantime, most mosquitoes are expected to die in nature.