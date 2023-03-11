Scientists explore mosquitos’ radar that tells them who to bite

“Understanding the molecular biology of mosquito odor-sensing is key to developing new ways to avoid bites and the burdensome diseases they cause,” said Christopher Potter, Ph.D., associate professor of neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The new research is crucial as mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and West Nile virus afflict 700 million people and kill 750,000 each year. The hope of the research is to find better repellents that can interfere with odorant attraction.

Potter says the insects use multiple senses to find hosts, but odorant receptors are the most well-studied by scientists and are thought to help mosquitoes distinguish between animals and humans.

For this work, Potter and postdoctoral researchers Joshua Raji and Joanna Konopka focused on ionotropic receptors because of their ability to guide a mosquito to prefer one type of human skin over another.

Pinpointing genetic materials

They used a technique called fluorescent in situ hybridization, which pinpoints not the receptors themselves, but genetic material called RNA, a cousin of DNA. Finding RNA linked to ionotropic receptors means that the neurons are highly likely to be producing such receptors.

The scientists noted that they found the majority of ionotropic receptors in the distal (farthest from the head) part of the antennae and that the antennae had more ionotropic receptors in the proximal (near the head) part of the mosquitoes.

Ionotropic receptors are known to work with “partner” receptors to respond to odors, “kind of like a dance partner,” added Potter. The research was also successful in pinpointing some pairings of receptors that predicted if an ionotropic receptor would respond to acids or amines, noted the statement.