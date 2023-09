A powerful ground-based telescope has detected a magnetic field in a most distant galaxy, making it an unprecedented discovery. To date, astronomers have mostly detected and mapped magnetic fields in nearby galaxies.

This galaxy, named 9io9, however, is situated at such an immense distance that its light has traveled for over 11 billion years before reaching the Earth. This means we are observing it as it existed when the universe was a mere 2.5 billion years old.

Magnetic fields can be found almost everywhere in the universe. They exist on various scales, from the smallest, like those around individual atoms, to the largest, such as the magnetic fields of stars and galaxies. Although, the characteristics and strength of these fields can vary widely from one galaxy to another.