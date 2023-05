Sicily's Mount Etna is currently in the grip of yet another eruption. Ash from the volcano has blanketed the surrounding area and temporarily grounded flights at the nearby Catania airport. Videos and images on social media show that the air is thick with a smog-like cloud, and cars, streets, and buildings are now caked in dark, gritty ash.

Flights in and out of the port city and tourist favorite Catania, on Sicily's east coast, are suspended until 9 am local time on Monday (today) or until they can guarantee safe conditions, the airport said on Twitter.

Etna is an active stratovolcano located in the Metropolitan City of Catania, between the cities of Messina and Catania, on the east coast of Sicily, Italy. It is above the plate boundary where the African and Eurasian plates converge. With a present height of 10,925 feet (3,330 meters), it is the highest peak in Italy south of the Alps; however, this height can change due to summit eruptions.