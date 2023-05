One of the biggest challenges in making a cancer cure is genes like MYC (myc proto-oncogene) that continue to support the growth and development of other cancer-causing genes in the body without being affected by any anti-cancer medicine.

Scientists often refer to MYC as the “Mount Everest” of cancer. “It is known to be responsible for the upregulation of cancer genes in 70 percent of cancer cases. Therefore it is an important cancer target,” Matthew Disney, a researcher at the University of Florida (UF) Health Cancer Center, told IE.

Disney and his team recently published a research paper that reveals compounds that could lead to drugs capable of blocking MYC gene activity. Their study also sheds light on strategies that might work against other cancer-regulating genes such as JUN and MIR155. Both these genes along with MYC accelerate tumor growth in humans.