Mountains 5 times the height of Mt Everest exist near Earth's core

Earth's underground mountains

The latest data suggests this layer could be the ultra-low velocity zone (ULVZ) which is well known to be ancient ocean floor that resulted from underground subduction long ago. Essentially, oceanic material is carried into the planet's interior, where two tectonic plates meet, one diving beneath the other. While the ULVZ is not a new concept to science, it has only been seen previously in isolated patches— until now.

For the first time, the team was able to investigate a significant area of the southern hemisphere in high resolution using an in-depth technique that looks at sound wave echoes from the core-mantle barrier.

During four trips to Antarctica, lead author Professor Samantha Hansen from the University of Alabama, along with her students and others, deployed a seismic network that collected data for three years.

Representation of the underground imaging, seismic waves from earthquakes in the southern hemisphere sample the ULVZ structure along the Earth’s core-mantle boundary, recorded by sensors in Antarctica. Courtesy of Drs. Edward Garnero and Mingming Li at Arizona State University.

The 15 stations in the network buried in Antarctica used seismic waves produced by earthquakes worldwide to create an image of the Earth below, much like a body scan in a medical setting.

The international team discovered unexpected energy in the seismic data that arrived within several seconds of the boundary-reflected wave.