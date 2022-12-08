In a world first, physicists move light back and forth in time simultaneously

What is a "quantum time flip"?

Two independent teams of scientists conducted their experiments side by side and achieved what they describe as a "quantum time flip", in which a photon exists both in forward and backward time states at the same time.

Essentially, this was achieved via the convergence of quantum superposition and charge, parity, and time-reversal (CPT) symmetry, both of which are principles of quantum mechanics — meaning they describe the physical properties of atoms and subatomic particles.

The former, quantum superposition, is a phenomenon that sees tiny particles exist in several different states until they are observed, while the latter, CPT, is a principle that states any system containing particles will obey the same physical laws, even if their charge, spatial coordinates, and movements are precisely reversed.

Superposition is famously described by the thought experiment Schrödinger's cat, in which a hypothetical cat is considered simultaneously alive and dead due to the fact that its life is in the hands of a random subatomic event that both takes place and doesn't take place until it's observed.

Each team published the results of their twin experiments in an Oct 31 paper and a Nov. 2 paper, both of which are yet to be peer-reviewed.

New experiments could help to develop a unified theory of quantum gravity

During their experiments, the scientists placed a particle of light, a photon, in superposition, to allow it to travel both forward and backward in time.