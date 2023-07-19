Mummies show anemia was common in ancient Egypt

Anemia affects more than 1.8 billion people worldwide, and 39.8% of those affected are children.

Scientists have analyzed 21 mummies of ancient children, and seven of these were found to be anemic.

The findings could shed light on health, social and dietary issues in ancient Egypt - and today.

Anemia is a prevalent medical condition, affecting up to 30 percent of global population, according to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO). It is commonly caused by malnutrition, chronic disease, and deficiencies in folate, iron, or vitamin B12.

Anemia results in the body lacking enough healthy red blood cells and healthy amounts of hemoglobin – the protein responsible for transporting oxygen in the blood.

Affected individuals often suffer fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, pale skin, and a rapid heartbeat.

Statistics reveal that nearly 30 percent of women aged between 15 and 29 suffered from anemia in 2019. Moreover, about 40 percent of children under the age of five were anemic the same year.