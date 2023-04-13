Museum offers $25,000 for a space rock that landed on US-Canada border

Darryl Pitt, head of the meteorite division at the Maine Mineral & Gem Museum, said the reward is for the first meteorite piece found that weighs 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) or more.

“Finding meteorites in the woods of Maine. It’s not the simplest of the environments,” Pitt said.

“It’s a sparsely populated area but not as sparsely populated as where most meteorites fall — the ocean,” he added.

The Maine meteorite traveled through our skies at 11.57 am. According to NASA, ET on Saturday, April 8, according to NASA and was visible for more than four minutes.

“For the light (of the fireball) to overwhelm the brightness of the day, it was a significant event,” Pitt said.

Pitt described the meteorite as different from the surrounding rocks, having a blackened exterior and an interior of a different color. He added that it may also contain iron, making it attractive to a magnet.