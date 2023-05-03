New study reveals how mushrooms increase electrical communication after rainfall

A recent study by a group of researchers has uncovered new evidence that mushrooms communicate using electricity, providing insight into the ecological role of fungi in forest ecosystems.

The researchers, who attached electrodes to six Laccaria bicolor mushrooms, found that the electrical signals increased after rainfall.

The team correlated the fluctuations in the electrical potential with precipitation and temperature and discovered that the post-rain electric potential showed signal transport among mushrooms, according to the university press release.

Ectomycorrhizal fungi are known to form a sheath around the outside of tree roots that develop into vast underground networks, able to absorb vital nutrients from the soil and transfer them to trees.