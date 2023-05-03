Trending
Supermassive black holes
Private ChatGPT
World's smallest skin cancer
Moon navigation system
AI and MRI scans to decode thoughts
Chinese military blimp

New study reveals how mushrooms increase electrical communication after rainfall

Researchers found evidence that a type of basidiomycete is able to communicate through electrical signals in response to environmental factors.
Can Emir
| May 03, 2023 11:59 AM EST
Created: May 03, 2023 11:59 AM EST
science
Mushrooms in the field with electrodes attached
Mushrooms in the field with electrodes attached

Yu Fukasawa/Tohoku University 

A recent study by a group of researchers has uncovered new evidence that mushrooms communicate using electricity, providing insight into the ecological role of fungi in forest ecosystems.

The researchers, who attached electrodes to six Laccaria bicolor mushrooms, found that the electrical signals increased after rainfall.

The team correlated the fluctuations in the electrical potential with precipitation and temperature and discovered that the post-rain electric potential showed signal transport among mushrooms, according to the university press release.

Ectomycorrhizal fungi are known to form a sheath around the outside of tree roots that develop into vast underground networks, able to absorb vital nutrients from the soil and transfer them to trees.

Scientists have been studying the possibility of electrical signal transfer between mushrooms and across trees via the mycelial networks. It is thought that fungi generate electrical signals in response to external stimuli and use these signals to communicate with each other, coordinating growth and other behavior.

Yu Fukasawa from Tohoku University, who led the project, along with Takayuki Takehi and Daisuke Akai from the National Institute of Technology, Nagaoka College, and Masayuki Ushio from the Hakubi Center, Kyoto University (presently at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology), said that the electrical potential began to fluctuate after raining, sometimes going over 100 mV.

Most Popular

The researchers correlated this fluctuation with precipitation and temperature, and causality analysis revealed that the post-rain electric potential showed signal transport among mushrooms. This transport was particularly strong between spatially close mushrooms and demonstrated directionality.

"Our results confirm the need for further studies on fungal electrical potentials under a true ecological context," said Fukasawa.

The researchers emphasized the importance of conducting further studies in the natural environment rather than in the laboratory, as many previous studies had been limited to the latter.

The new findings provide valuable insight into the complex relationships between fungi and trees in forest ecosystems. It has long been known that ectomycorrhizal fungi play a critical role in the ecological sustenance of forest trees by transferring vital nutrients to them.

However, the discovery of electrical signals between mushrooms and their possible role in coordinating growth and nutrient transfer adds a new layer of complexity to our understanding of the forest ecosystem.

In conclusion, this study is an important step forward in understanding the role of mushrooms in forest ecology. By uncovering the role of electrical signals in mushroom communication, the research provides valuable insights into the complex relationships between fungi and trees in forest ecosystems. Further studies are needed to gain a deeper understanding of the ecological context of fungal electrical potentials and their role in forest ecosystems.

Abstract

We measured extracellular bioelectrical activities of the ectomycorrhizal basidiomycete Laccaria bicolor under field conditions to examine its response to environmental factors. Six fruit bodies of L. bicolor in a cluster, to which electrodes were attached, exhibited less electrical potentials at the beginning, probably due to the lack of precipitation for over a week. However, its electrical potential fluctuated after raining, sometimes over 100 mV. The electrical potential of the fruit bodies and its fluctuation were correlated with precipitation. Causality analysis of electrical potential after the rain showed electrical signal transport among fruit bodies, particularly between spatially close ones, with potential directionality. Our preliminary results bring a call for studies on fungal electrical potentials in a more ecological context under field conditions.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/15/image/jpeg/tvO3OX3yUnZOx51bCywccHwYOkKTwBHBCSZRY0IH.jpg
Opening up Tesla's Supercharger network could help EV users in the US
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/o2GzrrbAGp/dinosaur.jpg
Dinosaurs kept warm — and accidentally survived a mass-extinction event
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/24/image/jpeg/TU7SieNjQhjREdHqD4YXDfw7ibhigWw9aHY91Ha5.jpg
Two massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and China
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/23/image/jpeg/ILeeb1goiFbRghBDgpsOHqbAjjGDYkrnh1fTR1oC.jpg
South Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVs
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/3ROa15MrOv/untitled-1-4.jpg
Could the ocean help us fight climate change?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/26/image/jpeg/7KPsEiBkFyDfTqG4QdklLUig0ColiBYyazQPmlA9.jpg
Right to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the law
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/06/image/jpeg/DjJ0SOwRc4oRatXV5mo236xS1g26nItPa5Qqf8qb.jpg
How cultivated meat can solve the problems of animal-sourced meat
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/28/image/jpeg/H6IfDE3ZNk0N6vE6WExnccRIinQYXbiFlz04pbfp.jpg
Company is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first time
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/25/image/jpeg/oHHKvhyFiktQnK7J5op5QL85nJCnYJo9D99ejjNK.jpg
Man makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPT
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/19/image/jpeg/JhtZGQxuUxPlgvx9kpQBtjEk08yhzYJ2fKj8YfpE.jpg
How this architect is building stunning office spaces while reducing carbon footprints
More Stories
cultureDigital avatars will allow 8 billion people to be a part of COP27 and demand action
Ameya Paleja| 11/15/2022
scienceWhat should we do if aliens make contact? Scientist reveals the first 4 steps to take
Paul Ratner| 11/7/2022
innovationHow keeping cool just went green, thanks to solid refrigerants — The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 11/4/2022