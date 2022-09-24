Musk says Starlink will be activated in Iran in response to US Secretary of State statement

Despite sanctions imposed on Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued guidance on expanding internet services available to Iranians. Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's suspicious death in the custody of Iranian authorities.

A treasury official briefing reporters earlier on Friday said, Starlink's commercial-grade system, which would involve sending hardware into Iran, would not be covered by the general license.

The official from the Treasury said in a statement, "That would be something that they would need to write into the Treasury for."

Musk could not be reached for comments, or any clarifications on Starlink's clearance to operate in Iran.

Protests have been ongoing in Iran, over the death of young Mahsa Amini last week who was arrested for "unsuitable attire," by the morality police.

Musk had said in an earlier statement that the company wanted to provide Starlink broadband services. Similar to those already provided to Ukraine to fight against Russia's invasion. But also to provide Iranians with a measure of freedom and would ask for sanctions exceptions.

The Starlink system is a satellite constellation system that aims to deliver global internet coverage. The system is aimed at bringing internet broadband service to rural and geographically isolated areas where internet connectivity is unreliable or nonexistent.