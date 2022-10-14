Musk to defund Starlink in Ukraine, SpaceX can no longer fund effort

The report is made in the Guardian Article, based on a letter to the US Government seen by CNN

“We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time,” SpaceX’s director of government sales wrote in that letter.

In a different letter also reported by CNN, a consultant working for the company told the Pentagon: “SpaceX faces terribly difficult decisions here. I do not think they have the financial ability to provide any additional terminals or service.”

Elon Musk seemed to confirm the report by noting “nothing has leaked about our competitors in space launch and communications, Lockheed, and Boeing, who get over $60B [from the US DOD] In addition to terminals, we have to create, launch, maintain and replenish satellites and ground stations and pay telcos for access to the internet via gateways.

“We’ve also had to defend against cyberattacks and jamming, which are getting harder. Burn is approaching 20M a month,” Musk said in a tweet.

This funding request comes right after a high-profile intervention from Musk, who suggested Ukraine seek an end to the war, by surrendering territory to Russia and committing to becoming “neutral.”

These tweets led to a furious reaction from the Ukraine government, which had recently praised Musk for donating to the Starlink system.

The reply to this recommendation from Musk, was direct and harsh from Adrij Menyk, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, who tweeted, “f . . . off is my very diplomatic reply to you. The only outcome is that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f . . ing tesla crap. So good luck to you.”