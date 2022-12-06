Neuralink allegedly rushes research, killing thousands of animals unnecessarily

According to Reuters, they have received and reviewed documents and spoken to "sources familiar with the investigation" that, they claim, support the complaints.

In case you didn't know, Neuralink Corporation is working on brain implant technology that could help people with paralysis walk again and heal certain neurological diseases.

What is the claim against Neuralink about animal welfare violations?

Two people who know about the investigation told Reuters that a federal prosecutor asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Inspector General to start the secretive federal investigation. One of the people said that the investigation was mostly about breaking the Animal Welfare Act, which states that some animals can be used in research and testing.

According to Reuters, the investigation started at a time of growing employee discontent regarding Neuralink's animal testing, including complaints that pressure from CEO Elon Musk to accelerate development has resulted in failed experiments.

The workers assert that more animals were utilized in testing and perished since such unsuccessful trials had to be performed. Emails, reports, presentations, audiotapes, chats, and previously unreleased messages are among the documents kept by the company.

Reuters says it does not know the scope of the federal investigation or whether it concentrated on the same alleged problems with animal research mentioned by employees in Reuters interviews. Neuralink and Federal authorities did not respond to Reuter's requests for information either.

Is it illegal in the U.S. to experiment on animals?

In the United States, there are no restrictions on the number of animals companies can use for research. Experts have considerable discretion about when and how to employ animals in experiments. Neuralink has reportedly cleared all USDA inspections of its facilities, according to regulatory records reviewed by Reuters.