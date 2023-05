A team of researchers at the University of Michigan (UM) recently CT scanned the tusk of a woolly mammoth that lived nearly 33,000 years ago. They discovered that the growth layers of an elephant’s tusk actually store records of testosterone activity.

Their study also provides solid evidence that musth battles between ancient elephants were driven by increased levels of testosterone hormone in their bodies. The term “musth” refers to a periodic phase in which an adult male elephant becomes highly aggressive due to high levels of testosterone, and often engages in fights with other males to prove its dominance.

Some past studies suggest that testosterone levels in modern elephants during musth can go as high as 60 times than normal. In their paper, the UM researchers claim that similar to present-day elephants, adult woolly mammoths also underwent musth.