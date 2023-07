Authorities in Australia have removed the mysterious dome object that recently washed up on a beach in West Australia, a report from ABC News revealed.

In a recent tweet, the Australian Space Agency announced it was communicating with other space agencies to determine whether the cylindrical object may have come from space.

Now, an engineer from the European Space Agency (ESA), Andrea Boyd, has claimed the object likely came from an Indian rocket that could have launched up to 20 years ago.

Potential space debris likely from Indian rocket

The object was discovered on Sunday, July 16, by locals at Green Head Beach, some 155 miles (250 kilometers) north of Perth.