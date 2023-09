In an expedition that actually sounds more like the plot of a sci-fi movie than a research mission, a mysterious golden orb has been discovered on the ocean floor off Alaska's Pacific coast, raising speculations and theories among the scientific community. The smooth, enigmatic object was found at an astounding depth of nearly two miles by a remote-controlled submarine explorer, part of the ongoing Seascape Alaska 5 expedition.

Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the United States, the institution responsible for the discovery, are grappling with a range of possibilities—from the orb being an egg laid by an unidentified sea creature to it being a unique type of marine sponge. The object is currently under rigorous scientific examination involving DNA analysis and other tests to determine its identity.