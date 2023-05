A Hopewell, New Jersey, family had an unexpected visitor on Sunday, May 8th. A rock, which could possibly be a meteorite, smashed through the roof of their house and hit the floor. As per the reports of the Hopewell Police, the fallen object was about 10 cm (4 inches) by 15 cm (6 inches) and "clearly natural, rather than a piece of space junk." Fortunately, nobody was hurt, and the property damage was also minor.

While meteorites are rare, with only one reported case of a person getting hit by one, the Hopewell incident may be more than a random cosmic occurrence. The Hopewell Township Police Department (HTPD) stated, "This may be related to the current meteor shower called the Eta Aquarids,” and “the investigation is ongoing."