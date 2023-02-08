Mysterious Russian satellite breaks up, creates cloud of space debris

The mystery of Kosmos 2499

The U.S. Space Force explained on Twitter on Monday, February 8, that the disintegration of Kosmos 2499 created at least 85 trackable debris pieces. Those pieces of debris are orbiting at an altitude of 726 miles (1,169 kilometers), meaning it could take more than a century for atmospheric drag to bring them back down to Earth.

Kosmos 2499's disintegration is a mystery, as was its mission, a report from Space.com points out. The satellite launched aboard a Russian Rockot vehicle in May 2014, though it wasn't officially included in the launch manifest. U.S. satellite trackers initially cataloged the satellite as a piece of debris, but then they saw the object was making maneuvers. Within a few months, it had been reclassified and named Kosmos 2499.

#18SDS has confirmed the breakup of COSMOS 2499 (#39765, 2014-028E) - occurred Jan 4, 2023 at appx 0357 UTC. Tracking 85 associated pieces at est 1169 km altitude - analysis ongoing. #spacedebris #space @SpaceTrackOrg @US_SpaceCom @ussfspoc — 18th Space Defense Squadron (@18thSDS) February 7, 2023

The U.S. military reportedly kept track of Kosmos 2499 over the ensuing months and found that it maneuvered and came within 0.33 miles (0.53 km) of the Rockot's upper stage weeks after launch. This led to speculation that Kosmos 2499 might be testing technology allowing a spacecraft to catch and deorbit other satellites.

Kosmos 2499 adds to the growing space debris problem

Ground observations later suggested that Kosmos 2499 was less than 1 foot (0.3 meters) wide, and observations showed it made more maneuvers over the following years. Whatever its true purpose, however, the mysterious satellite has added to the growing space debris problem.