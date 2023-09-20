The mystery behind the Amazon's fertile patches of land

The Amazon is the land of abundant rainforests but infertile soil. Poor in nutrition, most of the soil in the Amazon is not fit for agricultural activities. However, the vegetation is rich, and there are fertile patches in the world's largest rainforest.

So, one might wonder how that is even possible.

These mysterious patches of dark and fertile soil called the “dark earth” have been found by archaeologists in and around human settlements dating back hundreds to thousands of years. Now, a study led by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Florida, and researchers in Brazil want to, once and for all, settle the debate around the origins of this dark earth.