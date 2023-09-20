The mystery behind the Amazon's fertile patches of land

The mystery behind the Amazon's fertile patches of landThe land of the Amazon rainforest is primarily infertile, yet patches of fertile land exist. Why?Sejal Sharma| Sep 20, 2023 01:03 PM ESTCreated: Sep 20, 2023 01:03 PM ESTscienceAmazon rainforestJohnnyLye/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The Amazon is the land of abundant rainforests but infertile soil. Poor in nutrition, most of the soil in the Amazon is not fit for agricultural activities. However, the vegetation is rich, and there are fertile patches in the world's largest rainforest.So, one might wonder how that is even possible.These mysterious patches of dark and fertile soil called the “dark earth” have been found by archaeologists in and around human settlements dating back hundreds to thousands of years. Now, a study led by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Florida, and researchers in Brazil want to, once and for all, settle the debate around the origins of this dark earth. See Also Related Thousands of forest islands created in the Amazon rainforest aren't working — here's why Human intervention“When I saw this dark earth and how fertile it was, and started digging into what was known about it, I found it was a mysterious thing — no one really knew where it came from,” said Morgan Schmidt, former MIT postdoc and lead author of the study.The team found that the fertile soil in the dark earth had been placed there intentionally by human settlements who were aware that the soil was unfit for growth. They did this to improve the quality of the soil and to sustain their communities.The team arrived at this conclusion after conducting soil analyses, doing ethnographic observations, and interviewing modern Indigenous communities.“If you want to have large settlements, you need a nutritional base. But the soil in the Amazon is extensively leached of nutrients, and naturally poor for growing most crops,” says Taylor Perron, professor at MIT. “We argue here that people played a role in creating dark earth, and intentionally modified the ancient environment to make it a better place for human populations.”Climate change mitigation effortsThe researchers believe that the methods adopted by early Amazonians can be replicated today to combat climate change. Over time, it is estimated that global climate change and aggravated deforestation will likely lead to increased temperatures and changing rain patterns in the Amazon. This will not only affect the region's forests, water availability, and agriculture but also have an impact on human health.“The ancient Amazonians put a lot of carbon in the soil, and a lot of that is still there today,” says co-author Samuel Goldberg, who performed the data analysis as a graduate student at MIT and is now an assistant professor at the University of Miami. “That’s exactly what we want for climate change mitigation efforts. Maybe we could adapt some of their indigenous strategies on a larger scale, to lock up carbon in soil, in ways that we now know would stay there for a long time.”Another reason for the infertile soilThere’s something else happening in the Amazon forest that makes its soil so uniquely infertile that it’s almost unbelievable. Most of the Amazon’s nutrients are stored in its plants, animals, and other living things. When a tree or a plant dies, it falls on the soil and becomes a provider of nourishment to the soil. But this process, in which decomposers break down the resources into a simpler form, takes place too fast. The nutrients are only allowed to be absorbed by the upper soil layer and don’t have the time to perforate into the deep layers of the soil.“The key bridge between the modern and ancient times is the soil,” added Goldberg. “Because we see this correspondence between the two time periods, we can infer that these practices that we can observe and ask people about today, were also happening in the past.”The study titled "Intentional creation of carbon-rich dark earth soils in the Amazon" was published in the journal Science Advances. 