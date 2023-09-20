Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

The mystery behind the Amazon's fertile patches of land

The land of the Amazon rainforest is primarily infertile, yet patches of fertile land exist. Why?
Sejal Sharma
| Sep 20, 2023 01:03 PM EST
Created: Sep 20, 2023 01:03 PM EST
science
  • twitter
Amazon forest
Amazon rainforest

JohnnyLye/iStock 

The Amazon is the land of abundant rainforests but infertile soil. Poor in nutrition, most of the soil in the Amazon is not fit for agricultural activities. However, the vegetation is rich, and there are fertile patches in the world's largest rainforest.

So, one might wonder how that is even possible.

These mysterious patches of dark and fertile soil called the “dark earth” have been found by archaeologists in and around human settlements dating back hundreds to thousands of years. Now, a study led by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Florida, and researchers in Brazil want to, once and for all, settle the debate around the origins of this dark earth.

Related

Human intervention

“When I saw this dark earth and how fertile it was, and started digging into what was known about it, I found it was a mysterious thing — no one really knew where it came from,” said Morgan Schmidt, former MIT postdoc and lead author of the study.

The team found that the fertile soil in the dark earth had been placed there intentionally by human settlements who were aware that the soil was unfit for growth. They did this to improve the quality of the soil and to sustain their communities.

The team arrived at this conclusion after conducting soil analyses, doing ethnographic observations, and interviewing modern Indigenous communities.

“If you want to have large settlements, you need a nutritional base. But the soil in the Amazon is extensively leached of nutrients, and naturally poor for growing most crops,” says Taylor Perron, professor at MIT. “We argue here that people played a role in creating dark earth, and intentionally modified the ancient environment to make it a better place for human populations.”

Climate change mitigation efforts

The researchers believe that the methods adopted by early Amazonians can be replicated today to combat climate change. Over time, it is estimated that global climate change and aggravated deforestation will likely lead to increased temperatures and changing rain patterns in the Amazon. This will not only affect the region's forests, water availability, and agriculture but also have an impact on human health.

“The ancient Amazonians put a lot of carbon in the soil, and a lot of that is still there today,” says co-author Samuel Goldberg, who performed the data analysis as a graduate student at MIT and is now an assistant professor at the University of Miami. “That’s exactly what we want for climate change mitigation efforts. Maybe we could adapt some of their indigenous strategies on a larger scale, to lock up carbon in soil, in ways that we now know would stay there for a long time.”

Another reason for the infertile soil

There’s something else happening in the Amazon forest that makes its soil so uniquely infertile that it’s almost unbelievable. Most of the Amazon’s nutrients are stored in its plants, animals, and other living things. When a tree or a plant dies, it falls on the soil and becomes a provider of nourishment to the soil. But this process, in which decomposers break down the resources into a simpler form, takes place too fast. The nutrients are only allowed to be absorbed by the upper soil layer and don’t have the time to perforate into the deep layers of the soil.

“The key bridge between the modern and ancient times is the soil,” added Goldberg. “Because we see this correspondence between the two time periods, we can infer that these practices that we can observe and ask people about today, were also happening in the past.”

The study titled "Intentional creation of carbon-rich dark earth soils in the Amazon" was published in the journal Science Advances.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/20/image/jpeg/gmPwlj6M4izlvsy7pZNTPjF4kL4COBWty5stRrky.jpg
Intel unveils Meteor Lake CPUs, features dedicated AI engine
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/30/image/jpeg/Llkj2YI4zCWyQWM06dnC9PZHBRzZLT4na9uWmRXZ.jpg
Maybe you can hear sounds in space after all
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/26/image/jpeg/dx4nDIYOH40PorY0ptnpC1JymO0nUKbTPQy7XNly.jpg
9 examples of when AI went haywire
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/21/image/jpeg/pLferCk8t5wMCKUFU1Id8VrxUpXfkfQQafzzU4wc.jpg
Strangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hell
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/20/image/jpeg/fpEIKq8CApvDrs3NDGbRHy8i9cNeVPW2x22WkG7e.jpg
Why China and Russia can not match USS Gerald R. Ford
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/20/image/jpeg/RjA8dZswZ4mzjQbQJFe9ES9y5nLU20o3m8utgzzL.jpg
In a first, scientists light up blue LED with an AA battery
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/12/image/jpeg/7ZU03vLOnlFnHbET1pxVv2vlF9S2R5ZekupSiNl0.jpg
From lost wings to ruptured fuselages, 7 times planes refused to die
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/20/image/jpeg/JaZ3H3cVo60DaUnAEAUwEwUTzDdiVMWXlZMi2WNP.jpg
DALL-E 3 coming in October, prompt engineering not required
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/03/image/jpeg/Q9IvuRvY7jvsrewv390Jv5WQd2bAFZMorhVeIFE9.jpg
Does hydrogen have a future as a clean energy source?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/20/image/jpeg/KhhkxDzFq31w8MPhMrAKCDAg8ffIK24hFh6ohdJn.jpg
Cooler temperatures may help to extend EV-battery life
Job Board