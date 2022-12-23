Scientists just revealed the mystery behind how glass frogs maintain transparency

"When glass frogs are resting, their muscles and skin become transparent, and their bones, eyes, and internal organs are all that's visible," Carlos Taboada, a post-doctoral fellow at Duke and a co-first author of the paper, said in a statement.

This special effect makes them almost invisible to their predators.

Glassfrog photographed during sleep and while active, using a flash, showing the difference in red blood cell perfusion within the circulatory system. Jesse Delia

How do glass frogs become invisible?

The glass frogs temporarily store nearly all of their red blood cells in their reflective livers.

Fun fact: Despite packing and unpacking red blood cells daily into a small space, the nocturnal amphibians do not experience dangerous clotting. This finding has huge implications for biomedical research.

How do these glass frogs achieve transparency?

Ironically, for a see-through animal, it wasn't the least bit easy to decipher the creature's biology.

Using photoacoustic imaging to investigate the transparency

"If these frogs are awake, stressed or under anesthesia, their circulatory system is full of red blood cells, and they are opaque," Jesse Delia, a post-doctoral fellow at the American Museum of Natural History, said in a statement. "The only way to study transparency is if these animals are happily asleep, which is difficult to achieve in a research lab. We were really banging our heads against the wall for a solution."

To investigate further into the matter, a multi-disciplinary team of biologists and biomedical engineers used a technique called photoacoustic imaging at Duke University. As per a release, the method uses light to induce sound-wave propagation from red blood cells, allowing the team to map the cells' location within sleeping frogs without using restraint, contrast agents, sacrifice, or surgery.