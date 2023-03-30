Astronomers unravel mystery of galaxy cluster formation with ALMA observatory

Galaxy clusters, hosting thousands of galaxies, are among the largest known objects in the Universe. They contain an intracluster medium (ICM) of gas that considerably outweighs the galaxies themselves. Until now, the ICM had only been studied in fully-formed nearby galaxy clusters. Detecting the ICM in distant protoclusters—still-forming galaxy clusters—offers a glimpse into their early formation stages.

Led by Luca Di Mascolo, a researcher at the University of Trieste, Italy, the team aimed to detect the ICM in a protocluster from the early Universe. They focused on the Spiderweb protocluster, located when the Universe was only 3 billion years old. Di Mascolo's team detected the ICM through the thermal Sunyaev-Zeldovich (SZ) effect, which occurs when light from the cosmic microwave background passes through the ICM.

The team discovered that the Spiderweb protocluster contains a vast reservoir of hot gas at tens of millions of degrees Celsius. Although cold gas had been previously detected in this protocluster, the mass of the hot gas found in this new study outweighs it thousands of times.