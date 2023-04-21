Strange herpes virus found to be thriving in the world's oceans

The French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) has discovered previously unknown viruses that have spread across vast swaths of the oceans.

Because of their unknown characteristics, it has been named mirusviruses, where "mirus" translates to "strange" in Latin. They were discovered to be widespread in the sunlit waters of the polar, temperate, and tropical oceans.

Could mirusviruses point us to the origins of herpes?

“Mirusviruses are among the most abundant and active eukaryotic viruses characterized in the sunlit oceans, encoding a diverse array of functions used during the infection of microbial eukaryotes from pole to pole,” they mentioned in the research paper published in the journal Nature.

Upon investigation, it was found that mirusviruses are members of a virus family known as Duplodnaviria. This category includes herpesviruses, which are known to infect both animals and humans.

They did, however, notice that these viruses share a large number of genes with another group known as Varidnaviria. This suggests that mirusviruses are a hybrid of the two previously aforementioned virus groups.

"They seem to be an extremely unusual group of viruses. This is why we consider them as being chimeric, because they are a mix of two different groups of viruses — on one side the herpesviruses, based on the particle genes, and on the other side the giant viruses, based on many more genes,” Tom Delmont, a researcher at the CNRS, told Live Science.