Mystery arises over ‘Jurassic-era’ insect discovered in Walmart

The insect was found by Michael Skvarla, director of Penn State’s Insect Identification Lab, in 2012. Skvarla initially misidentified the specimen and only discovered its true identity after teaching an online course based on his personal insect collection in 2020.

“I remember it vividly, because I was walking into Walmart to get milk, and I saw this huge insect on the side of the building,” said Skvarla, who was a doctoral student at the University of Arkansas at the time.

“I thought it looked interesting, so I put it in my hand and did the rest of my shopping with it between my fingers. I got home, mounted it, and promptly forgot about it for almost a decade.”

In the fall of 2020, Skvarla was teaching Entomology 432: Insect Biodiversity and Evolution at Penn State via Zoom and using his own personal insect collection as specimen samples. It was with the help of his students online that he discovered he had accidentally labeled it an “antlion.”

“We were watching what Dr. Skvarla saw under his microscope, and he’s talking about the features and then just kinda stops,” said Codey Mathis, a doctoral candidate in entomology at Penn State.