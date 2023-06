In a groundbreaking follow-up study, scientists have delved deeper into exploring a concealed magma channel located approximately 60 kilometers beneath the seafloor of the Cocos Plate in the Pacific Ocean.

Significantly, they found that the magma channel extends over 100,000 square kilometers and can be traced back to the Galápagos Plume over 20 million years ago. These findings challenge existing theories and provide valuable insights into how tectonic plates move.

A geological breakthrough sparks an extensive investigation

Assistant professor Siam Naif from the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Georgia Institute of Technology, U.S., stumbled upon this unexpected revelation a decade ago when he encountered a narrow pocket believed to be filled with magma within Earth's mantle.