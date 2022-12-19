The mystery of Milky Way’s satellite galaxies solved after more than 50 years

According to a recent study conducted in collaboration with the Universities of Durham and Helsinki, the plane of satellites is a cosmic anomaly that will disintegrate over time like star constellations. The study was published in Nature Astronomy.

As stated in the release, these satellite galaxies have an unusual alignment in which they appear to reside on an immense thin rotating plane known as the plane of satellites. For more than 50 years, astronomers have been perplexed by this seemingly improbable arrangement, causing many to question the validity of the mainstream cosmological model, which aims to explain how the Universe came to look the way it does today.

Positions and orbits of the 11 classical satellite galaxies of the Milky Way, projected “face-on” (top) and “edge-on” (bottom), integrated for 1 billion years into the past and future. Till Sawala / Sibelius collaboration

Their work resolves the problem that the plane of satellites presents for the cosmological standard model. This theory explains how the galaxies we see today gradually developed within clumps of cold dark matter, a mysterious substance that accounts for around 27 percent of the Universe.

The Milky Way's satellites seem to be arrayed in an implausibly thin plane piercing through the galaxy, and bizarrely, they are also rotating in a coherent and long-lived disk. There is no known physical mechanism capable of transforming satellites into planes. Instead, satellite galaxies were expected to be grouped in a nearly circular pattern, tracking the dark matter.