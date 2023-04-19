The mystery of where Earth's water comes from deepens with a new study

Water is crucial to sustaining our lives and the planet we inhabit. In fact, around 71% of the Earth’s surface is covered by water. But how did so much water get here? A new paper tackles this question.

Led by the University of Maryland Assistant Professor of Geology Megan Newcombe, a group of researchers looked at the theory that water could’ve arrived here courtesy of melted meteorites dating from as far as back as the formation of the solar system 4.5 billion years ago.

However, what they discovered is that contrary to popular belief, these meteorites are actually very low in water content. Not just that — they are some of the driest extraterrestrial materials scientists examined.

In a conclusion that has relevance to our search for life on other planets, the researchers understood that melted or “achondrite” meteorites cannot be the main source of water on Earth.

The study involved looking at samples from 7 meteorites, originating from either the inner and outer reaches of the solar system, that eventually slammed into Earth. This likely happened billions of years after they split off from at least five so-called planetesimals — objects which collided with others to form our solar system’s planets. These planetesimals underwent melting due to the heat from the decay of radioactive elements, splitting into layers containing a crust, mantle, and core, as explained in the press release from the University of Maryland.

What’s remarkable about the study is that while it is often assumed water ended up on Earth from the outer solar system, the researchers showed that not all outer solar system objects have much water. In fact, we don’t yet conclusively know what objects carried water because as soon as the meteorites the scientists studied melted, no water remained. Overall, water accounted for less than two-millionths of the mass of the achondrite meteorite samples they looked at. This likely means water came to our planet on unmelted meteorites.

To compare, meteorites with the greatest amount of water content, so-called carbonaceous chondrites, are comprised of up to 20% of water by weight. That’s about 100,000 times more water than in the samples analyzed by Newcombe and her co-authors.