Researchers have solved the mystery of Namibia's fairy circles

Now, the team has officially sold the mystery, as reported in the release. The results of the research were published in Perspectives in Plant Ecology, Evolution, and Systematics on October 20.

Twelve continuously recording soil-moisture sensors installed at a depth of 20cm Dr. Stephan Getzin/University of Göttingen.

What path was followed?

Millions of fairy circles — circular holes in the grassland, each a few meters wide, forming a characteristic pattern across the entire landscape and visible for miles around — can be found in Namib, about 80-140 kilometers from the coast. The researchers observed intermittent rain in numerous desert locales and analyzed grasses, their roots and shoots, and probable termite root damage.

After the rainfall, which led to the grasses' new growth, the researchers took great care to look into the circumstances of dying grasses within fairy circles.

In addition, they set up soil-moisture sensors near the fairy rings to measure the amount of water in the soil at intervals of 30 minutes, beginning in the dry season of 2020 and ending in the wet season of 2022.

This allowed the researchers to carefully document how the soil water within and around the circles was impacted by the growth of the newly sprouting grasses. At ten locations across Namib, they looked into the variations in water infiltration between the inside and outside of circles.

Mystery solved

The findings demonstrate that the grasses within the circles began to die about 10 days after rainfall, while the majority of the interior area of the circles had no grass germination at all. The struggling grasses inside the circles were completely dead and had turned yellowish in color twenty days after the last rain, whereas the grasses outside the circles were green and healthy.

“The sudden absence of grass for most areas within the circles cannot be explained by the activity of termites because there was no biomass for these insects to feed on. But more importantly, we can show that the termites are not responsible because the grasses die immediately after rainfall without any sign of creatures feeding on the root,” explained Dr. Stephan Getzin, Department of Ecosystem Modelling at the University of Göttingen.