For decades, scientists have been hunting ways to extend human lives including researching lifestyle methods to transfer young blood in creatures to elongate life.

Recently, a team of researchers at the University of Rochester successfully transmitted longevity gene from naked mole rats to mice which resulted in improved health and extended the mouse’s lifespan.

According to the Smithsonian National Zoo, naked-mole rats are the only exclusive eusocial mammals that inhabit underground burrows in eastern Africa. The small mammals have a lifespan of 10 to 30 years, with maximum longevity known in this species.

HMW-HA is the key

A statement by the University of Rochester, the mammals showcase exceptional resistance to age-related diseases including neurodegeneration, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and cancer – as they age.