The Nancy Roman Grace Telescope, an upcoming space observatory, might aid in the discovery of hundreds of rogue exoplanets.

Planets of this sort float freely through galaxies and are not gravitationally tied to any star system.

NASA and Osaka University scientists estimate that the telescope could locate around 400 such planets, with the number anticipated to grow once it begins actual hunting from its perch approximately a million miles away from Earth.

“We estimate that our galaxy is home to 20 times more rogue planets than stars – trillions of worlds wandering alone. This is the first measurement of the number of rogue planets in the galaxy that is sensitive to planets less massive than Earth,” said David Bennett, a senior research scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, in an official release.